Ribbon-Cutting for the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management

Earlier today, Buffalo Public Schools students and staff, along with a number of dignitaries and partners, hosted a ribbon cutting for the new Buffalo School of Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management. The school has found a home in the historic C.W. Miller Livery Stable – designed by Buffalo architects Lansing and Beierl – at 75 West Huron Street in downtown Buffalo.
Now that the school is officially open, students will have access to the repurposed C.W. Livery Stable (constructed 1892-1894 – National Register of Historic Places) which boasts 100,000 square feet of state-of-the-art commercial kitchens, an innovative restaurant operated by Buffalo Public School students, modern classrooms, science labs, a library, and a gymnasium. The new nearly $40 million facility, along with the existing Emerson School of Hospitality at 70 West Chippewa Street, allows the Buffalo Public School system to further engage with Buffalo’s growing hospitality, sports management, and hotel management industry. The project was led by Mark Croce’s Buffalo Development Corporation, which teamed up with McGuire Development. Buffalo Construction Consultants, Inc. served as project manager, with Kideney Architects, P.C. as project architect.
This new facility is dedicated to career enhancements for students, which is part of Superintendent Cash’s Education Bargain with Students and Parents consistent with all of the city’s New Innovative High Schools.
Buffalo Public Schools has opened seven new high school programs since the fall of 2016, with the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management bringing the total to eight, according to Elena Cala, Special Assistant to the Superintendent for Public Relations.