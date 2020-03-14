Renovation Planned for 249 Allen

A non-descript, one-story building at 249 Allen Street is in for a makeover. Owner Mark Goldman is planning extensive improvements for the building’s façade. Friends of the Buffalo Story will use the building as an exhibit space.
The renovation, prepared by Bailey & Harris Architects, includes:
- Removal of the existing brick facade and windows,
- Creation of new door and window locations in a newly constructed emu wall with brick veneer
- New signage and lighting
- Aluminum storefront and clear glass windows
Friends of the Buffalo Story is a citizen-based organization. FOBS’s work is rooted in heritage-based, site-specific placemaking, offering arts & cultural programs connected to historical Buffalo locations such as Canalside. Their goal is to integrate heritage and place-making by connecting people to their story at the places where those stories took place.
The Preservation Board will review the plans at its meeting on Thursday.