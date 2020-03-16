Recycle-A-Bicycle program in need of Bikes

GObike Buffalo’s Recycle-A-Bicycle Program is in need of some bikes. This instrumental program teaches kids of all ages how to strip down a bike and rebuild it. Not only is this important information to impart to young cyclists, it also provides life-building skills that they will need down the road.
In order to provide these classes, donations of all styles of bikes are necessary. Currently, the models that are highest in demand are:
- 20″ wheel BMX/kid’s bikes
- 24″ wheel mountain bikes
- Step-through frames
But all styles are welcome.
Aside from learning how to strip the bikes, and rebuild them, young people are also taught the rules of the road, including road safety, riding etiquette, and hand signals. Lastly, after working on a bike, each student gets to keep it, along with a set of lights, a lock, and helmet – everything that is needed to get out in the world on two wheels safely.
Bicycles can be donated at GObike Buffalo’s community workshop at 98 Colvin Avenue. The shop is open Tuesday and Thursday from 6 pm to 9 pm, and Sunday 1 pm to 5 pm.
Photo by bhim dutta