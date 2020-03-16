Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Recycle-A-Bicycle program in need of Bikes

0 Comments

GObike Buffalo’s Recycle-A-Bicycle Program is in need of some bikes. This instrumental program teaches kids of all ages how to strip down a bike and rebuild it. Not only is this important information to impart to young cyclists, it also provides life-building skills that they will need down the road.

In order to provide these classes, donations of all styles of bikes are necessary. Currently, the models that are highest in demand are:

  • 20″ wheel BMX/kid’s bikes
  • 24″ wheel mountain bikes
  • Step-through frames

But all styles are welcome.

Aside from learning how to strip the bikes, and rebuild them, young people are also taught the rules of the road, including road safety, riding etiquette, and hand signals. Lastly, after working on a bike, each student gets to keep it, along with a set of lights, a lock, and helmet – everything that is needed to get out in the world on two wheels safely.

Bicycles can be donated at GObike Buffalo’s community workshop at 98 Colvin Avenue. The shop is open Tuesday and Thursday from 6 pm to 9 pm, and Sunday 1 pm to 5 pm.

Photo by bhim dutta

Tagged with: , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments