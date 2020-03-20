Queen City Landing Project Withdrawn

Gerry Buchheit has put his ambitious Queen City Landing project on hold. Buchheit said his decision was based on opposition to the project, not the economic impact from the coronavirus. From WIVB:
“There comes a point where the economic realities of a bold venture like Queen City Landing and the political realities of what is needed to make the project viable need to align with one another,” Developer Gerald A. Buchheit said. “Unfortunately, we are unable to bring those various components together. After several discussions with city leaders and extensive internal review, we are simply unable to bridge a significant gap in order to deliver our plans for Queen City Landing as envisioned.”
Buchheit purchased the former Freezer Queen plant site in 2007. In total, Queen City Landing was envisioned as having 384 residential units along with commercial space. The first phase was to include a 20-story tower with 35,000 sq.ft. of restaurant and commercial space on the ground floor, 19,000 sq.ft. of restaurant and banquet space on the sixth floor, three levels of parking, and 206 residential units.