PUSH Buffalo Opts To Waive and Forgive April Rent Payments

People United for Sustainable Housing (PUSH Buffalo), an organization with a mission to create strong neighborhoods by providing affordable housing, is living up to its own mantra. PUSH has announced that it is canceling and forgiving its April rent payments for its residential and commercial tenants.

PUSH has announces the cancelation and forgiveness of April rent payments for all of its residential and commercial tenants. Altogether, 99 residential and 5 commercial rent payments will be waived, which will help to ensure that as few people and businesses are displaced during the COVID-19 episode. Among the commercial entities that will not have to pay April rent, PUSH is also waiving rents for their non-profit partners such as Ujima Co. Inc., Peace of the City, and the African Heritage Food Co-op.

Once again, PUSH is leading by example, by attempting to alleviate as many financial burdens for residents, business owners, and fragile non-profits. The organization joins a wave of other institutions that are helping people to stay on their fee, including five of America’s largest banks, which are deferring mortgage payments for those who are affected by the COVID-19 crisis (see story here). Hopefully more financial institutions, utility companies, and building owners will get onboard with this movement, or we’re going to have a more serious problem on our hands, if that’s even possible.

#CancelRent