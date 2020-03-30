Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

PUSH Buffalo Opts To Waive and Forgive April Rent Payments

0 Comments

People United for Sustainable Housing (PUSH Buffalo), an organization with a mission to create strong neighborhoods by providing affordable housing, is living up to its own mantra. PUSH has announced that it is canceling and forgiving its April rent payments for its residential and commercial tenants.

PUSH has announces the cancelation and forgiveness of April rent payments for all of its residential and commercial tenants. Altogether, 99 residential and 5 commercial rent payments will be waived, which will help to ensure that as few people and businesses are displaced during the COVID-19 episode. Among the commercial entities that will not have to pay April rent, PUSH is also waiving rents for their non-profit partners such as Ujima Co. Inc., Peace of the City, and the African Heritage Food Co-op.

Once again, PUSH is leading by example, by attempting to alleviate as many financial burdens for residents, business owners, and fragile non-profits. The organization joins a wave of other institutions that are helping people to stay on their fee, including five of America’s largest banks, which are deferring mortgage payments for those who are affected by the COVID-19 crisis (see story here). Hopefully more financial institutions, utility companies, and building owners will get onboard with this movement, or we’re going to have a more serious problem on our hands, if that’s even possible.

#CancelRent

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments