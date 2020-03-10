Preservation Buffalo Niagara presents a Hard Hat Tour of the Tuscarora Club

On March 28, at 11:00 am, Preservation Buffalo Niagara (PBN) will be heading to the outskirts of the city, to shine a light on a spectacular restoration project in Lockport.
Not only does the Tuscarora Club have a storied past, first as a manor, then as a private bicycle club, with its final use as a venue for brunch and events, it is now in good hands once again thanks to its new owner, Dominick Ciliberto, who purchased the property for $230,000 in 2018 (learn more). Ciliberto has announced plans to transition the structure into a 17-room luxury, boutique hotel and event center, according to PBN.
Thanks to a sponsorship by M&T Bank, PBN will be hosting a Hard Hat Tour of the building, led by project developers. The tour will offer an insider’s perspective into 200 year history of the building, along with future insight by Ciliberto, his hotel marketing director, and interior designer.
To learn more about this tour, and to reserve tickets, click here. Questions about tours may be directed to PBN at (716) 852-3300, or tbrown@pbnsaves.org.
The Tuscarora Club is located at 128 Walnut Street, Lockport, NY 14094