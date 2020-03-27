Online Survey Started for Broadway Market Input

Empire State Development is seeking input via a public survey as part of public engagement outreach associated with the initiative to revitalize the Broadway Market. The Market is seeking to solidify and expand its customer base of faithful community patrons and annual holiday shoppers into a steady clientele that will help support and sustain the 90,000-square-foot site—and fuel neighborhood development.

The project’s lead consultant, CJS Architects, is asking for the public’s feedback via the survey on a variety of issues including the mix of market vendors, market appearance and operations, and non-food businesses and services. The feedback will help create a roadmap for implementation and capital improvements that can contribute to the market’s renewed vibrancy and sustainability.

BROADWAY MARKET SURVEY

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has committed $4 million in state capital funds to ensure the Market is a sustainable and vibrant shopping hub and regional destination year-round. Once the current coronavirus (COVID-19) public health crisis is resolved, CJS Architects and its team will be scheduling community meetings to discuss the project goals and to collect additional feedback on that Market’s future.

“We are very excited to participate in the revitalization of Buffalo’s East Side,” said Robert E. Stark, AIA, CJS Architects’ partner–in-charge of the project. “We believe the resurgence of the Broadway Market can serve as a catalyst to neighborhood redevelopment, but can also become an important destination that will draw visitors from around the city and the region.”