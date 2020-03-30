Online Paint Nights and Yoga Classes with Vivid Buffalo

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Jeremy Miklas, the founder of Vivid Buffalo Creative Center. But in the midst of everything that’s going on, the entrepreneurial artist reached out to say that he was now embarking upon featuring his regularly scheduled programming online. From yoga classes to paint nights, fans of these artistic exercises can now book their appointments online, to participate from the comfort of their own homes.

“We offer mindful practices such as art and yoga to help ease the stress of daily life,” said Miklas. “We believe it is important to stay in the moment and focus your awareness on the task at hand and forget about the fear and stress of the virus. We are offer paint night sessions, live, where we provide the materials and the students join via Zoom. I will hand deliver the paint supplies to all WNY orders and mail the out of town orders via USPS. They will be dropped off on porches or doors after they are packed with all necessary safety precautions.

“We also offer 3 free yoga classes weekly as another means to stay mindful and healthy during the quarantine. We feel these services can be very helpful for anyone but especially healthcare providers and teachers. We have 10 classes set up so far!”

Vivid Buffalo continues to provide a number of essential offerings to those who want to keep their artistic minds sharp, and their bodies strong and flexible. There’s no reason to go without during these unsure times. We just need to rethink how we can continue to live our lives as close to normal as possible. Paint nights and yoga classes continue to be part of Buffalo’s interactive landscape, thanks to Miklas and Vivid Buffalo.

For more information, or to book a class, click here.

You can also visit Vivid Buffalo’s website to learn more about Miklas’s vision for amplifying Buffalo’s creativity.