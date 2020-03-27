Save The Date: Online Concert in support of Hometown Heroes Emergency Fund

A virtual concert to raise funds for veterans in crisis will be held on Sunday, March 29 from 3:30pm to 4:30pm on the Blues4Vets Facebook page. Popular local musicians Doug Yoemans, Vin Derosa, and Grace Logan and Megan Brown will perform.
“During this time of uncertainty (emergency?), many local veterans have urgent needs,” said Bob James, event organizer, and Blues4Vets music producer. “One hundred percent of donations will go directly and quickly to local veterans and military families so I invite everyone to log on, enjoy the music, and donate if they can.”
Blues4Vets is a non-profit organization that works year-round to support veterans and sponsors the annual Buffalo Blues Benefit for Veterans on Memorial Day. The project has donated over $60,000 to WNY non profits serving Veterans & Military families since 2016. They were recognized by the Veterans Administration in 2019.
Log on to this Facebook page to hear the concert live, featuring some of Buffalo’s best and most caring musicians, as they play for this worthy cause.
Veterans in need of assistance are asked to visit Veterans One Stop Center of WNY.