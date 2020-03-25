On the Market: 185 Grant

One of the most architecturally interesting buildings on Grant Street is up for sale. Recckio Real Estate & Development has listed 185 Grant Street with an undisclosed asking price. The five-story building is home to Lorigo’s Meating Place which is also for sale. The listing includes the 41,404 sq.ft. historic building and a 28,560 sq.ft. warehouse accessed from Auburn Avenue. The properties are just south of Sweet_ness 7 Café.
From the listing:
A rare opportunity to acquire a landmark business and property in the heart of the up and coming West Side of Buffalo. Lorigo’s Meating Place, one of Buffalo’s top meat distributors, currently serves a large number of WNY restaurants. 5-story mixed-use building and warehouse are available for sale. 69,964 SF total. 41,404 SF mixed-use building, 28,560 SF warehouse. Located on Grant Street in Buffalo’s revitalized West Side. The area, between Richmond Avenue and Niagara Street, has seen multiple new multi-family redevelopments in recent years.
Potential to redevelop building into market-rate loft-style apartments. Retail located on the first floor of the five (5) story building. Warehouse features walk-in cooler and freezer space. Two (2) dock doors at 12′ and one (1) grade door at 12′. Ceiling heights: 12′-14′. Ideal for: distribution, multi-unit / mixed-use redevelopment. Building includes an FDA Certified Meat processing facility. New refrigerated warehouses with loading docks included in purchase.
Opportunity to lease them out if the new owner decides to pursue loft redevelopment project. Bustling with foot traffic. The property is in very close vicinity to Buffalo State University, Downtown Buffalo, The Albright-Knox Art Gallery the new UB Medical campus, Niagara Street-Rich Products Corporation, and Elmwood Avenue.
Get Connected: Rick Recckio, 716.834.7777 ext. 10