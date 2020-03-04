O’Connell & Company celebrates “The Women” of WNY with an All-Star Staged Reading

O’Connell & Company announced today a staged reading of The Women, written by Clare Boothe Luce, in celebration of Women’s History Month. This will be the first event for the theatre company in what will be a series of stage readings. The Women, was originally written as a stage play featuring more than 40 characters and was adapted for film in 1939, the movie cast included numerous leading ladies of Hollywood, such as, Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford, Rosalind Russell.

The event takes place on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 7:30 PM, at the Ken-Ton Elmwood Commons, located at 3200 Elmwood Avenue, Town of Tonawanda, NY.

The noteworthy cast will feature nearly 30 of Buffalo’s most well known women. The reading will be directed by Daniel Lendzian, Lecturer, SUNY Fredonia.

“With a cast of many dozens, The Women is a classic piece of Comedy of Manners,” said Daniel Lendzian, “although the piece was written in 1936, it still satirizes many of the issues we grapple with today: wealth, “frenemies,” infidelity, and marriage, but does so in a frothy, witty, and hilarious way. You would think of it as the prototype for the ‘Real Housewives’ series. Luce argues that ultimately, we, rather than society, decide what brings us happiness.”

With more than thirty strong, colorful, and hilarious characters portrayed by life-long friends, wives, mothers, grandmothers, business professionals, actors, artists, writers, directors, stars of screen and stage, doctors, owners, and founders, this is sure to be a devilishly fun event!

Cast members include: Katie Battaglia Pogorzelski, Susan Laxton, Jessica Marinelli, Emily Pici, Anne DeFazio, Sara Jo Kukulka, Smirna Mercedes, Marie Olczak, Diane Serra, Adelaide Garvey, Anne Gayley, Jennifer Orr, Pamela Snyder, Mary Moebius, Kelli Bocock-Natale, Pamela Rose Mangus, Marissa Biondolillo, Nicole Pavlovich, Carlisle Lipke Mitchell, Christina Abt, Joyce Stilson, Mira Steuer, Kate Masiello, Dr. JoAnne Cobler, Darleen Pickering Hummert, Jane Griffin, and Mary Kate O’Connell.

In a statement, Mary Kate O’Connell, Artistic/Executive Director of O’Connell & Company adds, “As a life-long supporter of women in the arts, we are honored to celebrate our 25th anniversary season, and to have this opportunity to bring together such a diverse group of women for this special evening,” said .

Tickets are $25 and available for purchase at oconnellandcompany.com.

The Women, A Stage Reading

Date/Time: Saturday, March 21, 2020 | 7:30 pm

Tickets: $25

O’Connell & Company at The Ken-Ton Elmwood Commons | 3200 Elmwood Avenue, Town of Tonawanda, NY 14217 | Facebook