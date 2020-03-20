Now We Go: 100% Workforce Reduction (excluding essential services)

Moments ago, Governor Cuomo addressed the press and public, stating that he was now implementing a 100% workforce reduction for non-essential businesses (he added that food delivery qualifies as an essential service). Yesterday that mandate was 75%. According to Cuomo, this is a mandated statewide order that equates to a business lockdown, effective at 8PM on Sunday, March 22.

At the same time, Cuomo stated that the hunt is still on for additional temporary medical facilities, to provide relief to the growing number of coronavirus patients, along with the St. Joseph Campus for Sisters of Charity Hospital.

In a recent conversation with Paul J. Marzello Sr., President & CEO Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park and Shane E. Stephenson, MLIS Director of Museum Collections, they told me that they are even prepared to offer Buffalo’s naval ships to the Erie County government during this time of crisis.

“We could either use the ships as a quarantined area where people could remain isolated for 14 days or as a central testing site once there are adequate tests available to the public,” said Marzello. “At the very least, the government could use the visual of turning a historic ship into a part of the solution as it did in WWII with the creation of USS Hope and other hospital ships. They served important roles in the health delivery system back then.”

“There were 15 hospital ships used during WWII, and it’s the 75th Anniversary of the ending of WWII so the country and our park are celebrating that victorious end,” added Stephenson. “[The vessels] could be used as a quarantine staging area, or a testing site.”

So it seems that we are going to have to get creative, with all hands on deck, while being in a quarantined type of environment at the same time. Fortunately we have the internet to communicate in such a rapid pace form, as news breaks and as these mandates are issued.

Cuomo has initiated an executive order that calls for New Yorkers to PAUSE; he outlined Provisions for Vulnerable and Non-Vulnerable Populations. At this point, he is very concerned that young people are not taking COVID-19 very seriously, which could be one of the reasons that we have been seeing daily escalating numbers in new positive cases in New York State. Cuomo also said that the escalating numbers are also most definitely due to the increased number of testing kits that have been made available. As more tests are conducted, more positive cases will come to light. Cuomo made sure to emphasize that point; not to be overly alarmed at the growth numbers – The State is doing its best to provide as many test kits as possible, to more accurately assess the situation.

Keep in mind: Individuals should limit outdoor recreational activities to non-contact and avoid activities where they come in close contact with other people