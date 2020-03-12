National Grid, NYSEG/RG&E to Pioneer Use of New Electric Backhoe Loader

If we are going to tackle climate change, it means that we all need to be onboard – small businesses and large companies. At the same time, we can’t just concentrate on one or two things; we must consider all facets of the operations, from recycling packaging and using green products, to implementing large scale eco efficiency measures.

Believing that this is true, National Grid (NYSE:NGG) and AVANGRID (NYSE:AGR) companies, New York State Electric and Gas and Rochester Gas & Electric (NYSEG/RG&E) are setting the example by pioneering the use of a new electric backhoe loader.

“The backhoe loader is perfectly suited for electrification as the varied use cycles, from heavy to light work, provide an excellent opportunity to convert wasted diesel engine hours into zero consumption battery time, yet provide the operator with instantaneous torque response when needed,” said Eric Zieser, director, global compact equipment product line, CASE – the company used a traditional 580 diesel-powered backhoe loader as the foundation for the project. “At low idle a diesel engine has reduced torque and requires time for the engine to ramp up to meet the load demands. Electric motors, on the other hand, have instantaneous torque and peak torque available at every operating speed.”

CASE worked with with Moog (an international designer and manufacturer of advance motion control products) and Green Machine (a Buffalo based company known for a variety of battery powered products including mini excavators) to come up with the final working model.

Aside from the obvious environmental considerations, the electric backhoe loader is healthier for workers in that it eliminates fossil fuel exhaust. It also lends to a quieter workplace.

This new equipment will undergo a year of field testing, upon which time the companies will commit even further resources to transitioning away from diesel-powered engines.

NYSEG and RG&E’s parent company – AVANGRID – is the first utility in the nation to announce its pledge to achieve generation-related carbon neutrality by 2035.

“NYSEG and RG&E have led the effort to electrify the transportation sector and the purchase of our new 580 EV backhoe loader reaffirms our commitment to creating a more sustainable future in the communities that we serve,” said Carl A. Taylor, President and CEO of NYSEG and RG&E. “I’d like to thank CASE, Green Machine and Moog for listening to their customers’ feedback and working collaboratively to create a new and innovative product. This industry leading effort will benefit the environment, our employees and our customers — we are proud to be a part of it.”

National Grid has announced a companywide emissions target of net zero by 2050.

“National Grid has been at the forefront of incorporating battery-powered construction equipment into our business, and CASE’s new backhoe loader directly supports our corporate goal to eliminate companywide greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” said John Bruckner, National Grid’s New York President. “Electrifying our vehicle fleet is among the many initiatives we’re implementing across our business to achieve this target. We are proud to be working with CASE and so many other partners to deliver the clean energy future.”

Lead image: Prototype that CASE built