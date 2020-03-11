Mom Said No. making their mark on Buffalo’s music scene

The Buffalo alternative pop rock band Mom Said No. are easy to root for! Infectious alternative pop tunes, high-energy live shows, good songwriters, a fun social media presence, a rabid fan base called “The Losers,” and a cool logo are reasons to like this five-piece band. Plus…they’re nice lads, who are working hard to get their band to the next level.

“Whenever we step foot on the stage we leave everything on it like it was our last time playing music,” said lead singer, Tim Jackson. “We really love our live show and put a lot of thought into it because we want the Losers leaving saying, ‘Wow, I was in a terrible mood all-day but now I feel so much better’ or ‘I was really able to let my hair down and have the most fun I have had in a while tonight.’”

In a few short years, Mom Said No. has received some well-earned attention around the city. They’ve played some the region’s biggest and smallest stages, all in an effort to connect people to their music. The band’s excellent 2018 full-length album “Welcome To The Loser’s Club” sounds like it belongs on any modern rock radio station or streaming service. Some music veterans in Buffalo have expressed their opinion that this could be the next band to “make it out of Buffalo.”

“We are happy to announce that we have new music coming out in 2020,” said Jackson. “The recording process is complete and all that is left is mixing and mastering so it will be out very, very soon. We are so stoked for the Losers, and the rest of the world who aren’t Losers yet, to hear it!”

See what the hype is all about this Friday night, when Mom Said No. kicks off the St. Patrick’s Day weekend with an 8:00 p.m. show at Mr. Goodbar (1110 Elmwood). Pre-sale is $5 and $7 at the door. For pre-sale tickets, the band asks that the public direct message them on their Facebook page. The band will be in their familiar maroon suits, but are encouraging their fans to dress in green to honor the holiday.

Listen to some of their music.