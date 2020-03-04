Infilling: PUSH Plans Three Projects

PUSH Buffalo is planning three multi-family buildings on scattered sites on the West Side. The new developments will include 22 apartments and some commercial and community space.
The largest new build will be located at 625-633 West Avenue (above). The three-story building will include six one-bedroom and nine two-bedroom apartments. A roof garden is also planned.
160 Congress Street at the northwest corner of West Delavan and Congress Street (above) will include a two-bedroom apartment and two three-bedroom apartments along with 600 sq.ft. of community space on the first floor.
146-148 Rhode Island Avenue (above) will feature four two-bedroom apartments and 1,010 sq.ft. of commercial space.
Stieglitz Snyder Architecture and eco_logic Studio teamed up on the plans that will be reviewed by the Planning Board on Monday.