Igloo introduces the world’s first eco-friendly compostable ice cooler.

Remember those cheap white Styrofoam coolers that you used to pick up at the corner market for a couple of bucks? It looks like those days might be coming to an end, thankfully. Companies such as Igloo are now rolling out environmentally friendly versions of those coolers that are made from biodegradable materials. Branded as RECOOL, these new reusable coolers are the perfect replacement to the EPS foam coolers that we have been using since the dawn of… Styrofoam?

Now that spring is right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about camping, heading to the beach and the parks, and throwing parties. That means that it’s almost cooler season. The next time you reach for a nasty Styrofoam cooler that will ultimately end up in a landfill or the oceans, consider picking up something that is much more responsible… and biodegradable/compostable. They might not be as cheap as Styrofoam at $9.99, but they get the job done just the same, and you can feel better about being a good steward of the environment.

Until there is a sweeping Styrofoam ban, it’s up to us to source products responsibly. That means keeping a lookout for alternatives, while supporting those who are making a stand against Styrofoam – people like John Szalasny who has been fighting for a NYS Styrofoam ban for years.

“Both the Assembly bill (A5398) and Senate version (S3068) are in committee,” said Szalasny, when asked about the progress of a possible ban. “I will be going to Albany next Wednesday (3/11) to lobby for the bill. There should be a decent group, as there are 48 names on the prep call to organize the lobbying effort. This is being organized by the Beyond Plastics group headed by former EPA Regional Director Judith Enck.”