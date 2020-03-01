Hyatt’s All Things Creative provides free Pop Up Parade for select makers/artists on Saturdays

After recently posting on a series of art workshops, classes, and talks at Hyatt’s All Things Creative, I learned that there’s a lot more going on than I even realized. Hyatt’s reached out to me to share details on sensational ways that they are supporting the local artist community.

“We’re really starting to try and connect more with our local artist community so we thought we’d utilize this huge new building for just that,” said Marketing Coordinator/Graphic Designer Jessica Rindfleisch. “Starting in March we’ll have one or two Saturdays where a local maker/artist can come in, set up a table of their products and just sell them in our store. They’ll get 100% of their profits – we’re just providing the chair/table/space.”

Already, Hyatt’s has begun to run with this pop-up parade concept.

Pop Ups:

March 14: Printmaker Michele Mirabella from MMDesign716 (see Facebook event)

March 28: Printmaker Sarah Breidenstein from Sara Rozie (See Facebook event)

April 11: 716 Knit: Hand dyed yarns (see Facebook event)

April 25: TBD Jewelry Designers

Another neat thing for artists and artisans is that some months are themed. That means that there will be plenty of chances for everyone to partake in these pop-ups. For example, March is Printmaking Month, April is Fashion Month, etc.

“We’ve teamed up with Buffalo State to support their yearly fashion show,” said Rindfleisch. “All month long we’ll have the winner of Buff State’s 2019 Runway Show – Landon Moreis’ work, from sketch to designed pieces on mannequins on display in our store. We’re an official sponsor of the 2020 show, giving a $250 gift card to the winner. We’re hoping to do this annually so next year we’ll have 2020’s winner in our store. We thought it would be a cool idea to show the fashion design process from start to finish, and show the products used. We want to let people know we aren’t just a ‘fine art supplies’ store.”

“Then there’s the Customer Contest sponsored by Jacquard Products,” continued Rindfleisch. “We’ll give away a sample jacquard product to any customer that wants to participate – they’ll take it home and use it to design some fashion accessory, bring them back to be voted on and then we’ll give the winner a Jacquard Kit and a $25 Gift Card to Hyatt’s. We have done these contests a couple times before – in October we gave customers a ceramic skull and some Posca Paint Markers and let them decorate and bring them back for judging. It was pretty successful and fun to see!”

Continuing on with all of the artsy goodness, Hyatt’s has added a couple of fun workshops to its repertoire.

April 11: The Knotty Buffalo will be in-house for 2 classes with 6 students per session (Find The Knotty Buffalo on Facebook)

April 18: Family Make n Take demo Make Your Own Confetti Tote Bag. Parents can bring their kids and design their own tote bag with Faber-Castell Paints.

For a better overview of pop-ups, art talks, workshops, events, etc., be sure to visit hyatts.eventbrite.com. There’s a 20% discount for students (with ID).

Hyatt’s All Things Creative | 1941 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14207 | (800) 234-9288 | Facebook