Himalayan Institute of Buffalo offers free Group Virtual Meditations

Everyone’s a little on edge these days; it’s completely understandable. But that doesn’t mean that we should just sit around, listening to those bothersome voices in our heads that tell us to worry about anything and everything. In order to clear the cobwebs and get some perspective, the Himalayan Institute of Buffalo is offering free virtual group meditations, via Zoom, every Monday from 7pm to 8pm.

“During this time of uncertainty, there are yoga practices that allow you to create a space within yourself (even if you have never done it before), to find peace,” said meditation enthusiast and Himalayan Institute of Buffalo advocate Linda Gellman. “For instance, pranayama, the practice of breath control along with movements utilizing your breaths can create a space within filled with peace. Having this opportunity to join a on-line group seeking peacefulness through the Zoom app, brings you into a collective conscious which can be very powerful and positive.”

Founded in 1974, the Himalayan Institute of Buffalo (841 Delaware Avenue) has been on a mission to teach classes and workshops that “promote health, self-awareness, and spiritual well-being through the practice and teachings of yoga.” As luck would have it, one of the side benefits of yoga is meditation. In this crazy world and time that we live in, meditation is more important than ever. If you’ve been skipping your classes and workshops, and you want to get back into the swing of things, now is your chance. Or if you’ve always wanted to try it out, in the comfort of your own home, now is your chance.

Anyone looking to take part in the virtual meditation, via Zoom, can visit zoom.us on any given Monday, starting at 7pm, to join in on this spiritual journey.

Meeting ID: 139 024 694

