The City of Good Neighbors strikes again! This time it’s a group of barbers and hairstylists that are donating their services to the homeless and those in need. Hence, the program is called Haircuts For Those In Need, founded by salon owner Charlene Minx.

This feel good initiative is on the lookout for licensed barbers or cosmetologists that want to help out, by donating a few hours of their time, on designated days – outdoors at Fireman’s Park at Ellicott Street and N. Division Street (when the weather is nice), and even in the wintertime at satellite sites (including Friends of the Night People).

One of the mantras driving this project is the saying, “When you feel good, there is no stopping what you can do!” In a lot of cases that is true; a fresh cut can make someone feel better about himself or herself. And when cash is tight, often times personal hygiene takes a back seat. That’s why something as simple as a haircut can inspire someone to take the next step towards bettering his or her outlook on life.

“We want to build confidence and spread love to one another. We are all human, and everyone needs a little help from time to time.” – Haircuts For Those In Need

To learn more about this inspirational undertaking, whether you’re a licensed barber or cosmetologist, or you would like to donate products, please visit haircutsforthoseinneed.org.

Lead image courtesy Haircuts For Those In Need