Good Grace: WNY Chefs and Slow Food Community celebrate the Life of Daniel Oles

The WNY culinary community is coming together to celebrate the life of Daniel Oles, while seconding as a fundraiser for his family’s farm. The citywide event – titled Good Grace – is being orchestrated by Slow Food Buffalo/Niagara and host of local chefs and restaurants.

Throughout his life, Daniel Oles helped to lead the farm to table, slow food, and CSA movements here in WNY (learn more). Now, the WNY community is giving back. On Thursday, March 19, twenty restaurants will donate at least 20% of their food sales to The Oles family and its 240-acre farm, Promised Land CSA. A full list of participating venues can be found here.

“Good Grace came together quickly and easily because of the relationships Daniel and his wife Jane have in this community,” said chef Steven Gedra, who co-owns The Black Sheep with his wife, Ellen Gedra. “It’s really the least we could do to show our respect for the family and the remarkable produce and friendship they’ve supplied us with since 2010.”

The goal of this event is ultimately to support Daniel’s wife, Jane Oles (lead image, with Daniel), and his son, Ben Oles, who will be gathering up the reins of the farm operation in order to ensure that there is a relatively seamless transition, which is easier said than done considering the amount of work that Daniel put into the 7-day a week farm routine. Aside from the laborious farm work, there are countless other roles that Daniel played.

“Daniel Oles epitomized Slow Food’s international mission, as he sought to spread the ‘know your farmer’ message throughout the region,” said Michelle Stevens, chair of Buffalo/Niagara chapter of Slow Food. “He focused on the human element, using his patience, kindness, as well as his bags of produce, to knit together a sort of extended family grown around the vegetables and the visits, spread out miles beyond his farm.”

100% of all funds collected as part of Good Grace will go directly to Jane Oles and Promised Land CSA.

Daniel Oles was one of the figureheads of a movement that saw restaurants and families getting back to the basics when it comes to food. Thanks to the Slow Food movement, the farm to table movement, and a renewed commitment by local farmers, the landscape of WNY’s culinary offerings has shifted in a more positive direction.

“The power of food, community, and the restaurant industry in WNY is a unique and special thing,” said Good Grace organizer Christa Seychew. “Certainly Buffalo is the City of Good Neighbors, but the region’s independently-owned restaurants might be the place where you can best witness that on any day of the week. It’s incredibly challenging to make a buck in the restaurant business, but you’d never know that with the generosity these small business owners illustrate time and time again.”

The Good Grace event is just part of the recovery process for the Oles Family. There is also a crowdfunding effort underway, for those who can not attend the event.

Guests can find each participating restaurant’s reservation link and Good Grace offer details by visiting its website: GoodGraceNY.com

Following is a list of participating restaurants:

100 Acres at Hotel Henry | On March 19, 2020, 100 Acres will contribute 20% of its food and alcohol sales to Promised Land CSA and the Oles family.

Barrel + Brine | On March 19, 2020, Barrel + Brine will contribute 20% of both its food and alcohol sales to Promised Land CSA and the Oles family.

Billy Club | Billy Club will donate 20% of both its food and liquor sales to the Oles family and Promised Land CSA on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Black Iron Bystro | Black Iron Bystro will donate 20% of its food sales to Promised Land CSA and the Oles family on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Black Sheep | The Black Sheep will donate 50% of both its food and bar sales to Promised Land CSA and the Oles family on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

BreadHive | On March 19, 2020, BreadHive will contribute 20% of its total sales from breakfast, lunch, and dinner to Promised Land CSA and the Oles family.

Cantina Loco | Cantina Loco will donate 50% of its food sales to the Oles family and its farm, Promised Land CSA, on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Casa Azul | Casa Azul will contribute 20% of its food sales from both lunch and dinner to Promised Land CSA and the Oles family.

Craving | Craving will donate 50% of its food sales to the Oles family and its farm, Promised Land CSA, on March 19, 2020.

Dapper Goose | On March 19, 2020, Dapper Goose will contribute 20% of its food sales to Promised Land CSA and the Oles family.

Dobutsu | Dobutsu will donate 20% of its food sales to Promised Land CSA and the Oles family on March 19, 2020.

lloyd taco factory – North Buffalo |On March 19, 2020, lloyd taco factory in Williamsville and lloyd taco factory in North Buffalo will donate 20% of food and sales for the day to Promised Land CSA and the Oles family.

lloyd taco factory – Williamsville | On March 19, 2020, lloyd taco factory in Williamsville and lloyd taco factory in North Buffalo will donate 20% of food and bar sales for the day to Promised Land CSA and the Oles family.

Marble + Rye | Marble + Rye will donate 20% of both its food and liquor sales to the Oles family on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Oliver’s | On March 19, 2020, Oliver’s will contribute 20% of its food sales to Promised Land CSA and the Oles family.

Osteria 166 | On March 19, 2020, Osteria 166 will donate 20% of its food sales as well as donations from its St. Joseph’s Day table to Promised Land CSA and the Oles family.

Ristorante Lombardo | On March 19, 2020, Ristorante Lombardo will contribute 20% of its food sales to Promised Land CSA and the Oles family.

Toutant | Toutant will donate 20% of its food sales from March 19, 2020 to Promised Land CSA and the Oles family.

Trattoria Aroma | On March 19, 2020, Trattoria Aroma will donate 20% of its food sales to the Oles family. Additionally, 50% of the proceeds from happy hour that day, which runs from 5-6pm, will also be donated to the Oles family and their farm.

Waxlight | Waxlight will donate 20% of food sales to Promised Land CSA and the Oles family on Thursday, March 19, as well as on Sunday, March 29.