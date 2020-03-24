GObike Buffalo partners with Queen City Courier

Bike activism is alive and well in Buffalo. In a recent eBlast from GObike Buffalo, we learned that the organization has been fighting for the inclusion of bicycle repair shops on New York State’s list of essential businesses. Now that spring is here (along with COVID-19), there is a push to allow people to utilize their bikes as a mode of transportation, while keeping in mind New York’s COVID-19 protocols.

Along with pushing for bike inclusion, GObike Buffalo has also partnered with Queen City Courier (QCC) a new Buffalo bicycle courier business in Buffalo – see the team. We’ve seen bike couriers come and go in Buffalo over the years, but if there was ever a time that one of these services is needed, it’s probably right now. This new courier service is in place to accommodate the critical needs of the public, according to GObike Buffalo. The non-profit, all volunteer service is in place to assist with food/sundries collections and dispersal efforts. The goods are delivered to non-profit organizations that are in the process of assisting “vulnerable front-line communities.”

“In the City of Good Neighbors, QCC aims to contribute to Buffalo’s reputation of giving back. Any donations to the effort are appreciated. You can donate through the website at www.qccouriers.com, or through Square by calling or texting: (716) 427-3168. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer courier or a client, please call (716) 427-3168. Partners include PUSH Buffalo, Slow Roll Buffalo, and GObike Buffalo.” – GObike Buffalo

Who knows? Maybe this is the start of a legit, longterm bike courier service in Buffalo? Once this madness is over, it would be great to see local businesses utilizing these services.

While GObike’s community workshop is currently closed to the public, people can still drop off donations, purchase bikes, parts and memberships, and drop off bikes for service, among other sensible one-on-one interactions per New York’s COVID-19 protocols. These limited services are available during the following times:

Tuesday 6-9 p.m.

Thursday 6-9 p.m.

Sunday 1-5 p.m.

People can also call the GObike Buffalo workshop at (716) 320-0193 to make an appointment. To view more of GObike Buffalo’s repair policy’s, click here.

“Bicycles are undoubtedly an essential part of our transportation network. As the pandemic raises personal caution for using public transit, those without access to cars become reliant on active mobility alternatives such as biking and walking to meet basic needs. Thus, fundamentally, keeping bicycles operational to allow personal, supply chain, and essential deliveries is imperative.” – GObike Buffalo

Queen City Couriers On-Demand Courier Services | 160 14th Street | Buffalo, NY 14213 | queencitycouriers716@gmail.com