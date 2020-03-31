Get your earth friendly Easter Egg Seed Bombs!

It’s hard to imagine that Easter is just around the corner. And so is the Easter Bunny. Or is he… or she? With so much going on, and plenty to worry about, few people are thinking about the Easter holiday, which is totally understandable.

The problem is, when people start to scramble for last minute Easter surprises, chances are they are going to be left empty handed, or worse… holding an Easter basket loaded with plastic. That’s where Janna Willoughby at Papercraft Miracles comes into the picture.

If you’re not familiar with Janna and her paper making prowess, then you should read this article. Janna is proficient in all things paper related, including pulp, fiber, and earth friendly paper art! Not only does she love paper, and crafts, she’s also deeply concerned about the environment. Bundle all that together, and you have the makings for Easter Egg Seed Bombs.

Janna has been looking for eco-friendly alternatives to candy and plastic crap for Easter baskets, so she made a bunch of Easter egg seed bombs to plant with her kids instead!

Wait, what’s a seed bomb, you ask? Seed bombs come in all forms. In this case, they come in the form of a 3D paper Easter egg. Once the Easter egg shaped paper form is delivered to a loved one, the egg can then be planted in the garden! Adding to the eco-friendly nature of this heartfelt gift, even the packaging for the seed bomb is made from compostable cellophane.

But for those of you who still want to try to make this Easter something special for your family and friends even when you can’t see them… look no further!

“When times are hard, creating and sharing always helps me feel grounded,” said Janna. “And in this age of disposable everything, I’m always on the lookout for ways to repurpose and reuse things that most people throw away. Put those two things together and making products from recycled materials just makes sense for me.”

Each of the eggs is made to order, with orders being taken until April 5th – colors available are yellow, pink, green and teal.

Pre-order Easter Egg Seed Bombs* on the Papercraft Miracles website, today through April 5th in order to get the gift in time for Easter. Packages are $8 plus shipping.

The seed bombs are made with 100% post-consumer recycled paper and a special pollinator mix of seeds.

Pollinator Seed Mixture: Bishop’s Flower, Black-Eyed Susan, Butterfly Milkweed, California Poppy, Candytuft, Cornflower, Dwarf Cosmos, Dwarf Godetia, Gayfeather, Indian Blanket, Lance-Leaved Coreopsis, New England Aster, Perennial Lupine, Plains Coreopsis, Purple Coneflower, Purpletop Vervain, Shasta Daisy, Siberian Wallflower, Sweet Alyssum and Sweet William Pinks.

*Easter basket, bunny and flower not included.

Shop seed bombs for all occasions by clicking here.