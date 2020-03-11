Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

German Wheel Workshops @ The Bird’s Nest

When I first learned that German Wheel Workshops were taking place at The Bird’s Nest, my first though was that this was some sort of sophisticated Cyr wheel. After doing some research, I discovered that the German Wheel is something completely different; the German Wheel was actually invented in 1925, predating the Cyr wheel by nearly a century.

After exploring the history, I watched this video, which immediately captivated my attention and converted me into a fan of this mesmerizing and versatile contraption.

As for the German Wheel Workshops, they are being conducted by German wheel acrobat, coach, and performer Chris Delgado who once trained under 8 time German wheel World Champion Wolfgang Bientzle.

The upcoming workshops are designed to encompass various age spectrums; the classes cover fundamentals, partnered play, spinning techniques, among other lessons. 

Beginner German Wheel with Chris Delgado

Five Workshops, One Weekend | March 27th – 29th

Beginner German Wheel with Chris Delgado

  • Fri: Mar 27 2020 From: 6:00 PM – 7:45 PM\
  • Sat: Mar 28 2020 From: 3:30 PM – 5:15 PM
  • Sun: Mar 29 2020 From: 11:00 AM – 12:45 PM

Kid and Parent German Wheel with Chris Delgado

  • Sat: Mar 28 2020 From: 1:30 PM – 3:15 PM

Supreme Spiral with Chris Delgado

  • Sat: Mar 28 2020 From: 5:30 PM – 7:15 PM

Advanced Beginner German Wheel with Chris Delgado

  • Sun: Mar 29 2020 From: 1:00 PM – 2:45 PM

Partner German Wheel with Chris Delgado

  • Sun: Mar 29 2020 From: 3:00 PM – 4:45 PM

To learn more about the workshops, and to sign up, click here (and scroll down for all classes)

Lead image: Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 3.0 by Usien | Wheel gymnastics (Rhönrad) in a circus performance. The performer is Konstantin Mouraviev | License 

