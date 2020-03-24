For Lease: Former Masonic Lodge with Full Commercial Kitchen

When I first saw the listing for 212 Cazenovia Street come up online, I thought that the architecturally significant building was for sale. Then I realized that it was only for lease, and passed it by. Then it occurred to me that during this time of crisis, there might be entrepreneurs looking for these types of buildings, with full kitchen amenities that they can utilize for making food products that can be delivered to people’s homes.
While it is not pertinent at this time, the former Buffalo Lodge #846 of the Free & Accepted Masons (circa 1925) does have some fabulous amenities that will one day come in handy for a tenant – under normal circumstances, the 12,524 square foot building would be best suited as a conference center, community theater center, or even a full service restaurant. The lower level (currently for lease) also boasts a bar and a stage, aside from the full commercial kitchen.
It is interesting to note that at one time this historic building was slated for demolition – it almost became a parking lot, if you can believe that. Can you imagine if we lost this one? Just take a look at the various rooms inside, all of which are still intact. The George Washington Room is especially majestic.
This particular gem is located in close proximity to Buffalo Lodge #846 in the Seneca Street Business District. It could be the ideal lease situation for somebody that is already providing provisions to the community, but needs to step up his or her game.
See the history of the building.
