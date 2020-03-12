First ever ‘Pints for Progress’ in North Tonawanda

On Tuesday, March 24 Oliver Street Merchants Association will be hosting a Pints for Progress event at Buffalo Wings and Brewhouse at 653 Oliver Street in North Tonawanda. The event has been set up to encourage grassroots community building concepts to be shared, and potentially funded. Attendees are encouraged to present their ideas at the event; the person with the winning idea walks away with the purse.

Pints for Progress NT is modeled after similar events successfully held in Niagara Falls and Lockport.

Everyone attending is asked to pitch in $10, with the total amount collected earmarked for the winning pitch. Pitches are five-minutes in length. At the end of the presentations, everyone is invited to vote for their favorite idea. Attendees will be offered a free glass of beer, along with some live music (this is an after-work event).

“This event focuses on creativity and will bring people from all different walks of life together for a common cause: the betterment of North Tonawanda” states Laura Bernsohn, Planning & Development Specialist at Lumber City Development Corporation.

Some examples of projects Pints for Progress events have funded in other cities include:

A clean up initiative at Lockport’s Outwater Disc Golf course

Baby Space Lockport- a place for parents with young children to change a diaper and feed their kids

Seed money for a dog park

“We are looking forward to seeing what the community members of North Tonawanda come up with and support at the first Pints for Progress in our city” says Natalie Brown, member of the Oliver Street Merchants and owner of the Project 308 Gallery located on Oliver Street.

It’s time to come up with some creative concepts that will be beneficial to North Tonawanda. This is a fun, grassroots way to get the urbanist ball moving in the right direction.

Pints for Progress is open to the public. Follow the Oliver Street Merchants Association on Facebook for more information.

Anyone who would like to pitch an idea should contact Natalie at nataliebrown628@gmail.com to reserve a time slot at the event.

Pints for Progress NT

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Buffalo Wings and Brewhouse at 653 Oliver Street in North Tonawanda

$10 to attend – The funds raised from the event are granted to the victor of the presentations to assist in implementing their plan.

Lead image: Photos by Dennis Reed Jr. — with Sherwood Florist at Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY.