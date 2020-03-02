Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Evicted in Buffalo: Partnership for the Public Good Releases New Report

Buffalo faces a staggering eviction problem. In 2017 alone, 8,530 eviction cases were filed in city court, and 4,383 eviction warrants were issued.

On Wednesday, March 4th at 10am at Neighborhood Legal Services, Partnership for the Public Good (PPG) will release its new report, “Evicted in Buffalo: the High Costs of Involuntary Mobility.”

This report is the culmination of 100 tenant interviews, the observation of 80 eviction cases, discussions with various attorneys, judges, and community organizations, as well as extensive data analysis on the state of evictions and housing instability in Buffalo.

At the release, PPG will discuss why these evictions are happening, who’s impacted, and solutions from across the country to improve both housing stability and the quality of housing stock in our city.

When: Wednesday, March 4th at 10am
Where: Neighborhood Legal Services (237 Main Street, Suite 500)
Who: Partnership for the Public Good, PUSH Buffalo, and Neighborhood Legal Services

