Evergreen Health Looking for Expansion Space

What could be one of the largest office deals of the year, Evergreen Health has been quietly looking for expansion space in the downtown area. Evergreen Health, currently headquartered in the Roanoke Building at 206 S. Elmwood Avenue, has outgrown its current facility. An $11 million addition at the site was completed two years ago.

“We’re excited that Evergreen Health continues to grow as a regional healthcare organization,” said Justin Azzarella, Evergreen vice president of community development. “We are exploring opportunities to expand and are committed to investing in our community. Our long-term stability will ensure we can do our part to create a healthy Western New York.”

“Evergreen Health is committed to our current downtown Buffalo campus and will continue to operate out of our Elmwood building,” adds Azzarella.

The agency’s leaders are looking for as much as 100,000 sq.ft. and has targeted the central business district as the preferred location for its expansion. Other sites including those in the Larkin District may also be considered.

Evergreen has more than 450 employees spread among six Buffalo locations and three in Jamestown, with the bulk of its employees working from the downtown site.

“It’s an exciting time at Evergreen Health as we continue to grow,” said Azzarella. “What will be housed in the new building will be announced at a later date. We’re simply exploring the need for additional space as we continue to grow in Buffalo.”

Evergreen Health provides medical, supportive and behavioral services to individuals and families in Western New York, especially those who are living with chronic illness or who are underserved by the healthcare system.