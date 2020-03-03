Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Eight Applicants Vie for $2M in Greenway Grant Funds

On Friday, March 20, the Buffalo & Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee, under new Chairman, Tom Hersey, Jr. (Erie County Commissioner for Environment & Planning), will announce the recipients of 2020 Greenway grant funds. Last month, eight groups vying for the $2M (as part of NYPA’s licensing agreement) outlined their projects that pertained to expanding, improving, and creating new Greenway features.

The Buffalo & Erie County Greenway makes the area more accessible—and more fun.

Altogether, the groups pitched approximately $3.3M in projects, all of which are designed to improve access (mostly) to the waterfront, ranging from significant hard costs to wayfinding improvements. 

Listed below are the eight applicants:

  1. Buffalo & Erie Co. Botanical Gardens: Expansion Project (lead image – architect Toshiko Mori)
  2. Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park: Marine Drive Pedestrian Access & Safety Project
  3. Buffalo Lighthouse Association, Inc.: South Buffalo Lighthouse Restoration and Reuse Project
  4. Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy: Scajaquada Trail – Delaware Park Rumsey Woods
  5. Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy: Wayfinding & Signage Project
  6. City of Buffalo: Centennial Park Seawall Supplemental
  7. County of Erie: Shoreline Trail Enhancement Project- Phase 1 Construction & Phase 2 Design
  8. WNY Land Conservancy: The Riverline: Concept and Schematic Design

The “Announcement of Awards” will be on Friday, March 20 at 8:30 am.

Lead image courtesy Buffalo & Erie Co. Botanical Gardens

