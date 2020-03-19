EAT’IN VIDEO: Fresh Catch Poke Co #localmatters

JS Bach’s Birthday Bonanza!

The Women of Vivaldi are delighted to make our Kleinhans Music Hall debut as part of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra’s Centerstage Series presenting scenes from comic operas, a full cantata, and special selections from a birthday piece he composed. Come hear some of Buffalo’s very finest singers – including Female Tenors and Basses – as we show you a fun, intimate side of Bach. We are the only dedicated early music vocal group in WNY, and one of the few true all-female choirs in the country!

WOMEN OF VIVALDI FOR KLEINHANS CENTERSTAGE… BACH’S BIRTHDAY BONANZA!

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

7:00PM – 8:30PM

Kleinhans Music Hall

3 Symphony Circle

Buffalo, NY, 14201

tickets: $25 each/ $10 for students

https://bpo.secure.force.com/ticket/#/instances/a0F2I00000TTgKWUA1

Did you know Antonio Vivaldi composed the majority of his choral music for an all-female ensemble in Venice? With Female Tenors, Baritones and Basses?!? Let’s turn expectations on their heads for Early Music Month, and Women’s History Month! The Women of Vivaldi was founded in Buffalo, NY in 2018 by Suzanne Fatta under the auspices of The Camerata di Sant’ Antonio, to promote early music in the Buffalo/ Niagara area, and to support full all-female choirs around the nation. Based on the work of the world-famous Vivaldi’s Women ensemble (Oxford UK), as seen on the BBC and Sky Arts, our performances aim to re-create the sound world of Antonio Vivaldi’s Venice and Baroque Europe, featuring an all female ensemble with some of Buffalo’s finest singers… including Tenors and Basses!

Come meet real historical figures like Anna del Basso, Paulina dal Tenor and the other famous low-voiced singers from the past through The Women of Vivaldi! The WoV are proud members of Early Music America.

Kleinhans Music Hall is bringing back its “Centerstage” concert series after a successful launch during its inaugural season last year. The 3-event series gives audiences an up-close-and-personal concert experience, with the performer in the middle of Kleinhans’ main stage, and the audience seated onstage surrounding them. Limited tickets will be available to each event. Kleinhans has launched this concert series to not just break the “fourth wall” between performer and audience, but obliterate it. In the “Centerstage” series, the performers will be in the middle of Kleinhans’ main stage, with the audience seated onstage surrounding the performer.

Founder Suzanne Fatta, a Baritone, sings Bass with Vivaldi’s Women UK and is thankful to that group for pioneering the research, visibility and performance of Female Tenors, Baritones and Basses in the Western canon. The WoV do not discriminate based on vocal range… this ain’t your Grandma’s treble choir! Suzanne has dedicated her performance, research, and lecturing careers to celebrating very low female voices, and ending the suppression and oppression of their place in the Western classical canon. She has given Lecture-Recitals for National Opera Week and Forest Lawn Cemetery on the subject, published academic articles in English and French, and presented at the Feminist Theory & Music Conference (2013) on the suppression of the Low Female Voice.

We are eternally grateful to Maestra JoAnn Falletta of the BPO for her personal and music support of the ensemble:

“The extraordinary musicianship of Suzanne Fatta brings Vivaldi’s 18th century world to blazing life! The opportunity to hear Vivaldi’s works as he intended them – for his chorus of women – is amazing, and the voices of Suzanne and her colleagues will transport you to the drama, intrigue and incomparable beauty of Venice, La Serenissima, the brilliant heart of the music world at that time.”

JoAnn Falletta