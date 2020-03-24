Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

EAT’IN: Jake’s Cafe

Jake’s Cafe serves up a great blend of take out, short order style. This tucked away spot on Delaware has fresh, quick options for take out…and their breakfast sandwich is 🔥.

Jake’s Cafe
250 Delaware Ave (just inside the Westin)
Buffalo, NY
(716) 290-6814

