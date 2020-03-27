EAT’IN: Curbside Delivery + “Later in the Week” at The Dapper Goose

There are few luxuries during times of crisis. However, there are certain “extravagances” that will be offered up this Saturday – extravagances that I have found myself craving many a time, during more conventional times. Oft times I have found myself daydreaming about “Broken Garden Tools” and “Circus Days”, and devouring that burger, all while lounging on my favorite couch. You see, these are my favorite drinks and delicacies at The Dapper Goose, a restaurant on Amherst Street in Black Rock that foodies from all over Buffalo have come to adore.

But alas, it all seems like a distant past… it’s been so long since I indulged in any of The Goose’s exceptional fare. So when I heard that the restaurant is now offering limited curbside delivery, featuring some of their signature staples as well as a few new offerings, along with their spirited beverage program, my heart sang out with delight.

Along with limited curbside delivery, owner Keith Raimondi is also embarking upon a cooking routine that will see the restaurant offering meals that can be enjoyed “later in the week.” That means that customers will be able to pick up a medley of dishes, freeze them, and heat them up whenever the inspiration strikes. Customers can tune into The Goose’s Facebook page to keep track of the various meal programs that are being developed by Keith and his team.

“I guess at the end of the day, we are just doing the best we can with what we have, and trying to care of our guests the same way we always do, from just a bit farther away,” Keith summed up.

To get started, The Dapper Goose will be conducting curbside service only, starting this Saturday March 28th, from 4pm to 8pm (preorder and prepay). Also, just as an FYI, the restaurant did sell out last week during a trial run, so don’t sleep on this one and let it pass you by.

The Dapper Goose | 491 Amherst Street | Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-551-0716