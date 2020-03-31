Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Done Deal: First Unit Sells at 728 Linwood

One of the two units in a new build at 728 Linwood sold yesterday. A buyer paid $349,900 for the rear, three-bedroom, two and a half bath townhome with 1,400 sq.ft. of living space. Unit A, a matching 1,400 sq.ft. unit, is listed at $339,900.

Tim Sick and Sal Zambito bought the previously vacant lot at the southwest corner of Linwood and W. Delevan avenues in 2012. It took nearly four years to obtain approvals for the project after a neighbor and Planning Board objected to previous designs and the City determined whether it was a buildable lot.

TRM Architects designed the structure and JRB Construction Corp. served as the general contractor.

