Done Deal: First Unit Sells at 728 Linwood

Getting a little stir-crazy during this unprecedented time? Spring Lake Winery has been deemed essential by the Governor! We are keeping our vineyard and grounds in Lockport, NY open for everyone in our region looking for a respite from all the craziness of the current situation. Unfortunately, our tasting room is closed while we all practice social distancing, but that doesn’t mean you can’t come out to Spring Lake Winery to enjoy our sprawling 130-acre property while grabbing a bottle to go. With 130-acres to appreciate there’s definitely enough space for a safe, socially-distant stroll around our spring-fed lake.

We encourage you to explore our hiking trail, which starts by the cabin, check out our 5-acre spring-fed lake, and take in the amazing sights and sounds of the new Spring season. We welcome your friends, family and pets (social distancing rules apply, of course) to Spring Lake for a reprieve from it all. So, get off the couch, head to Spring Lake and listen to the birds chirp as you appreciate all that nature has to offer.

Need Wine? Come Wine-down with us.

Call and place your order for pickup. We will get your order ready while you explore all our property has to offer. After all, if you’re going to be home for a few more weeks you better stock up on wine and stretch those legs!

We look forward to seeing our loyal patrons in the near future, and wish you, your family and friends good health.

Open daily 12pm – 5pm.

• Place order by phone: 716-439-5253

• Place order online: www.springlakewinery.com/shop-1

• Email us: info@springlakewinery.com