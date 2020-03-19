Dash’s Markets to Offer Special Shopping Hours for Seniors and Expectant Mothers

Along with Tops Markets offering special hours for seniors to shop (6 am to 7:30 am every Tuesday and Thursday), Dash’s Markets have now done something similar. Seniors and expectant mothers can now shop at Dash’s during exclusive hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 6:00 am to 7:00 am. Because seniors are more at risk of suffering at the hands of COVID-19 aka coronavirus, it’s important that dedicated shopping hours are offered to higher risk groups. The dedicated market hours begin on Friday, March 20, 2020.
“Being an important part of the local neighborhoods we service, we felt it was important for us to support our seniors and expectant mothers,” relayed Joe Dash, CEO, who, along with Mark Mahoney of Dash’s Market recognizes the need to set aside these dedicated shopping hours. President Mark Mahoney added, “On behalf of the Dash’s Market family, thank you for supporting our local businesses.”
Shoppers can check out the Dash’s website and follow their social media pages for more details and updates. Also visit dashsmarket.com or call (716) 204-0368. And remember, Dash’s also offers the convenience of delivery, not just during this time of crisis, but as a regular part of their operation. For inspiration, view the market’s recipe of the week.