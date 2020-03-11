Daily Planet Coffee & Two Wheels Bakery Join Forces to Rebuild the Bakery

Buffalo is still reeling from the demolition of the Two Wheels Bakery building on Ellicott Street. The building that came down in December prompted the rebuilding efforts of the Two Wheels Bakery business, which plans on reopening at 1006 Grant Street.

Since that time, the community continues to support the rebuilding efforts of Two Wheels, as it gets back on solid ground. To that end, Mike Caputi, owner of Daily Planet Coffee on Hertel Avenue, is planning a pop-up and fundraiser to help out with the relief efforts.

After reading about Two Wheels Bakery’s building collapse, Daily Planet owner Mike Caputi says that he cringed at the thought of losing his own building and business. Therefore, he has decided to swoop in to the rescue, in true Daily Planet style. He and his staff reached out to bakery owner Susan Adamucci, who happily agreed to throw some idea against the wall, that might lead to a more prosperous future for her disrupted business.

Two Wheels Bakery will be on-hand with samples of their gluten free goodies. Glutenless Buffalo will also be there with a gluten free food prep demo, and WNY Henna Designs will also be joining in on the fun.

“We brainstormed together the idea of a Pop-Up fundraiser with free samples, raffles, live music, hemp tattoos, and coffee!” said Caputi. “Our help it to raise awareness and funds and help launch the new location of Two Wheels on Grant Street when it opens. In addition Daily Planet will begin carrying Two Wheels baked goods as well as our own baked goods.”

The Daily Planet Coffee & Two Wheels Bakery pop-up will take place on Saturday March 14, from 11am to 4pm at 1862 Hertel Avenue. This is about the easiest way that we can all help to support of business that is need of a Buffalo boost.



If you’d like to place an order with Two Wheels Bakery ahead of time and pick it up at the event, visit their site twowheelsglutenfree.com.

Images courtesy Two Wheels Bakery