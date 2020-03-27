Construction Watch: The West End

Work is continuing on Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation’s The West End project in Waterfront Village. Located on a 2.4-acre parcel at 240-260 Lakefront Boulevard, the 20 three-story townhouses will each have three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a two-car attached garage, and 2,700 to 3,500 sq.ft. of living space. Twelve units are currently under construction with prices ranging from $850,000 to $1.4 million.
Residences include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, walk-in closets, and patios and balconies.
The design by Carmina Wood Morris calls for eight townhouses between the Marina Park and Portside developments, a green space along Erie Basin Marina, and three, four-unit townhouse buildings along Lakefront Boulevard and Ojibwa Circle.
Get Connected: Deacon Tasker, HUNT Real Estate, 716.208.7007