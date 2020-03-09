Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: ROAR Logistics

ROAR Logistics’ future headquarters is taking shape at 535 Exchange Street.  The 14,900 sq.ft., three-story building is located at the western edge of the Larkin District.

ROAR Logistics is a third party logistics provider and global freight forwarder.  The company is expanding with additional employees and will utilize the added space for growth potential. It will relocate from offices located in the Buffalo Grand Hotel downtown.

Carmina Wood Morris designed the new building that is inspired by stacked shipping containers and will use corrugated metal as the skin.

