Construction Watch: Hutch’s Expansion

Renovation work at 1367 Delaware Avenue is making good progress. The two-story building was the long-time home to The Floristry that closed in 2018. Neighboring Hutch’s is taking over the space.
The additional space will be used for private functions. Work includes a one-story, 1,650 sq.ft. addition to the rear of the building.
The site is just north of Gates Circle and the redevelopment happening there, and also adjacent to where Ellicott Development has floated plans for a mixed-use building at the southeast corner of W. Delavan and Delaware. Ellicott has not submitted formal plans for that project that is said to be similar in size to the building it completed at Elmwood and W. Delavan with retail and residential space.