City Tries to Force Repairs in Cobblestone

The City is taking a more aggressive approach with Darryl Carr, owner of 110 and 118 South Park Avenue in the Cobblestone District. Carr’s attorney was in Housing Court on Monday to answer to longstanding code violations on the historic buildings. The City is asking for money to be placed in escrow to be used to hire a contractor to stabilize the buildings if Carr doesn’t have a plan and a contractor in hand before the next hearing date on April 9.
From Preservation Buffalo Niagara (PBN):
PBN was proud to stand in housing court today with Councilmember Mitchell Nowakowski and business and building owners of the Cobblestone Historic District to tell Judge Carney that enough is enough and building owners who engage in demolition by neglect practices need to be held accountable through jail time, substantial fines, and ultimately loss of property.
City Inspections immediately asked for a three week adjournment, during which the owner is supposed to put up a $100,000 escrow account toward stabilization, and submit plans to the City. New hearing will be April 9th. We were disappointed that more aggressive action wasn’t taken today, but will keep members posted as to next steps.