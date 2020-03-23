City of Buffalo Important Updates Regarding Parks, Travel, User fees, Etc.

The City of Buffalo is keeping us updated with a few general rules of thumb that we should all be heeding at this time. The following posting is being circulating, to keep residents in the loop about what can be expected from them, currently. While these directives can, and probably will change, there are some good guidelines to adhere to.
For those who are still wondering about attending parks, playgrounds, and even Canada, the information is all below. There are also updates on garbage services, water billing, late fees, welfare checks, parking, etc. This new release is not only current, it is also fairly comprehensive and answers a lot of questions that people might have.
Remember, keep apart, keep safe. There’s no reason to risk your health, and/or the health of others. If everyone follows the guidelines, we can better control the outcome. We can all work together towards a common goal, even if that means keeping our distances between one another.