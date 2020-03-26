Check-In with Ed Forster @ Waxlight

We’ve been checking in with local business owners to see how they’re doing. And we’ve been blown away by the amount of effort, innovation, creativity, and compassion they’re demonstrating in the effort to keep their businesses open— for themselves, for their employees and for the broader community they serve.
Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.