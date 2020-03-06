Celebration of the Arts at St. John’s-Grace

On Saturday, April 25, the whole community is invited to attend the inaugural Celebration of the Arts, set to be held at St. John’s-Grace – 51 Colonial Circle. This celebration is a long time coming, as its ideal location is within the heart of the Elmwood Village. And as we all know, the Elmwood Village has become one of the beating hearts of the arts community, since it is also home to the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts, and countless art studios.

This celebration is one that pays respects to artists and artisans, musicians, and even the culinary arts. It is also a tribute, honoring Buffalo’s various cultures that continue to contribute to this city’s growing diversity.

“You’ll find 21 of the finest craft artisans in our SJG Hall. The Sanctuary Gallery will be for exhibit and sale of fine art works by Joanna Angie, Bruce Adams, Mary Begley, Polly Little, Eileen Pleasure, Mark Lavatelli, William Herod, Michael Morgulis, and sculptor Bill Wilson. On our Hall Stage will be continuous entertainment throughout the day. A “Culinary Eats Cafe” for breakfast and lunch, with our new diner area for eat-in or take-out located off the Hall. The Cultural Shop will host Stitch Buffalo, Pure Peru, Sasmita Batik, El Buen Amigo, and Black Monarchy. We are looking for donations of art, and other items that you no longer have room for, such as pottery, paintings, framed photos, jewelry, woodworks, quilts… all mediums are welcome. We hope you’ll register for our Artisan Silent Auction (10-5pm) and shopping at our Art-A-Gain art for sale shop.” – Organizers of Celebration of the Arts

After the gallery affair wraps up, epic live music will kick in, starting at 7pm. The Sanctuary Concert will feature:

Master jazz pianist George Caldwell & Trio, with special guest Alex McArthur. “George has played with many of my musical heroes: Al Green, Albert King, George Benson and the Basie Band, just to name a few… though jazz is his calling, his true reverence for all things musical, gives him his own unique voice in this world.” – Billy Thompson Blue Guitarist, Vocalist, and Composer

The prominent musician-composer David Kane, who has been part of the Buffalo music scene in many incarnations for many decades.

The marvelous La Marimba Buffalo (lead image), original arrangements of traditional Marimba Music – performed by Tiffany Nicely, Gabriel Gutierrez, and Ringo Brill. Music of Mexico and Central America with sweet tunes over dancing grooves mingled with inspired improvisation.

The Celebration of the Arts will second as a fundraiser for St. John’s-Grace – an indispensable community resource that provides space for such programs and services as Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus, Kid’s Fun School Cooperative, AA, NA Meetings, a community kitchen for entrepreneurs, weddings, funerals, and baptism ministry. Parishioners also volunteer at Friends of the Night People’s food pantry.

“Where Everyone is Welcome at St. John’s-Grace.”

Celebration of the Arts

Saturday, April 25, 2020

St. John’s-Grace | 51 Colonial Circle | Buffalo, NY 14222

9am to 9pm

Tickets may be purchased through Brown Paper Bag

For Drop off or Pick Up Contact: Mary Joy 716-603-6630

See Facebook event