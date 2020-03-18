CBW Gets Crafty with Curbside Service

Buffalonians may not be sitting around bars at the moment, but it doesn’t mean that they’re not making local beer runs. That’s why Community Beer Works (CBW) has set up a handy dandy grab ‘n’ go stand that is perfect for rolling in and rolling out. CBW introduced the pop-up shop a couple of days ago, and according to co-owner Ethan Cox craft beer lovers have been thankful for the community service. Cox says that they are operating the stand daily, from 3pm to 8pm. There’s no need to walk inside; it’s as simple as swinging by their curbside pickup for your favorite canned CBW brews. Even better? Ride your bike. Or…
“Stay inside. Grab a six-pack.”
If you can’t swing by to pick up cans of beer, then you can order the beer delivered directly to your house. All you have to do is visit their convenient Beer for Delivery web page to place your order. After that, sit back and relax and wait for the beer to come directly to you. No muss, no fuss, just quality CBW brews that include Fat Rips, Interrobang, the one and only The Whale, and, of course, Let’s Go Pils.
It’s time to hop on the CBW express. Pick up some cold canned beers at 520 7th Street in Buffalo and feel good knowing that you are supporting a local business in the process. Or place your order online and weather the storm with a beer in hand without leaving the comfort of your house. Hmmm… who would ever thought that a six pack of beer would ever be so handy during a time of crisis? Yes, this sound advice has proven prudent time and time again, whenever Buffalonians are faced with mounting adversity.