Cantina Loco’s “Crisis Abatement Plan”

“When I find myself in times of trouble…” there are always people that come to the rescue. During this particular time of uncertainty, there are plenty of Buffalonians that are providing comfort to those in need. Take Mike “Mike A” Andrzejewski at Cantina Loco for example. He and his team are offering relief in a heartwarming fashion.
Aside from offering individual pick-ups at their take-out window (food truck style), and deliveries through Door Dash and GrubHub, Mike A has set out to offer a couple of different relief efforts for the following two work sectors:
- Medical Personnel – As a thank you to those who are doing their best we are offering a 50% discount on Pick up Orders to any Medical Professionals and Hospital Staffers (please have ID ). We know you are in the front lines and respect your courage and dedication.
- Restaurant & Food Industry Bretheren – Cantina Loco hopes this will help a little, so we are offering a 50% discount on pick up orders for anyone in our business. We only ask that you provide a proof of your involvement, like check stub or company ID. Keep the Faith.
Along with some great Mexican food, Mike A is also selling 1$ cans of Tecate Beer with food purchase only (pick-up or delivery), which means that you don’t even have to make that all important beer run (ID required). Oh, and let’s not forget about the ‘margaritas to go’ (same take out rules apply as the beer, with 50% discount for service and medical pros).
Restaurant hours will be limited due to the situation at hand, but Mike A is trying to operate Cantina Loco as “business as usual” as possible.
- 3pm- 8pm Tuesday – Saturday | Pick Up Cantina Loco 191 Allen Street (Elmwood side) – Dedicated pick up/take out window | 10% off on all orders over $40.00 (Pick up Only)
- Delivery Hours will be 3pm to 8pm doordash.com or grubhub.com
Finally, to keep Buffalonians as healthy as possible Chef Mike will be offering a Daily Soup Special available by the quart $13 or pint $7. The soup is sold under refrigeration – keep some at home in your own fridge, and simply heat it up for a delicious and heartwarming meal.
Cantina Loco
191 Allen St,
Buffalo, NY
(716) 551-0160
Lead image: A couple of customers pick up some food and margaritas to go!