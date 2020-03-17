Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Cantina Loco’s “Crisis Abatement Plan”

0 Comments

When I find myself in times of trouble…” there are always people that come to the rescue. During this particular time of uncertainty, there are plenty of Buffalonians that are providing comfort to those in need. Take Mike “Mike A” Andrzejewski at Cantina Loco for example. He and his team are offering relief in a heartwarming fashion. 

Aside from offering individual pick-ups at their take-out window (food truck style), and deliveries through Door Dash and GrubHub, Mike A has set out to offer a couple of different relief efforts for the following two work sectors:

  • Medical Personnel – As a thank you to those who are doing their best we are offering a 50% discount on Pick up Orders to any Medical Professionals and Hospital Staffers (please have ID ). We know you are in the front lines and respect your courage and dedication.
  • Restaurant & Food Industry Bretheren – Cantina Loco hopes this will help a little, so we are offering a 50% discount on pick up orders for anyone in our business. We only ask that you provide a proof of your involvement, like check stub or company ID. Keep the Faith.

Along with some great Mexican food, Mike A is also selling 1$ cans of Tecate Beer with food purchase only (pick-up or delivery), which means that you don’t even have to make that all important beer run (ID required). Oh, and let’s not forget about the ‘margaritas to go’ (same take out rules apply as the beer, with 50% discount for service and medical pros).

Restaurant hours will be limited due to the situation at hand, but Mike A is trying to operate Cantina Loco as “business as usual” as possible.

  • 3pm- 8pm Tuesday – Saturday | Pick Up Cantina Loco 191 Allen Street (Elmwood side) – Dedicated pick up/take out window | 10% off on all orders over $40.00 (Pick up Only)
  • Delivery Hours will be 3pm to 8pm doordash.com or grubhub.com

Finally, to keep Buffalonians as healthy as possible Chef Mike will be offering a Daily Soup Special available by the quart $13 or pint $7. The soup is sold under refrigeration – keep some at home in your own fridge, and simply heat it up for a delicious and heartwarming meal.

Cantina Loco
191 Allen St,
Buffalo, NY
(716) 551-0160

Lead image: A couple of customers pick up some food and margaritas to go!

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments