Buffalo Social Distancing Dance Party goes viral.

A social distancing dance party in Buffalo has made its way onto The DailyMail.com, The Today Show, and ABC has reached out to talk to the duo behind the orchestration. This is the same dance clip that has been uplifting spirits on social media, and has also made its way around numerous other traditional media outlets. The video clip shows participants safely congregated along Lexington Avenue, between Elmwood and Delaware, aptly dancing in front of their homes, to the beat of the Rolling Stones’ tune, Get Off My Cloud.

The viral video, taken by Anna Stolzenburg, captures the creativity and imaginations of neighborhood residents Nadja Piatka and Doug Smith who orchestrated the effort. “I think it’s just been such a fun thing to look forward to for the neighbors in the Elmwood Village!” said Stolzenburg. You can’t help but be uplifted while being surrounded by people of all ages inspired to dance.”

When asked what prompted the couple to embark upon the project, Smith said, “I have an audiovisual company in Buffalo and when all my events were canceled I wanted to find a productive thing to use all the equipment for so I just put a couple of big speakers out on the porch every night at 5:30pm and play a few songs to lift everyone’s spirits being very conscious of social distancing.

This is such wonderful and well-deserved PR for Buffalo, at a time when the whole world is down and out and looking for inspiration. Buffalonians have certainly gotten creative during these dark times, in order to lighten the collective mood.

Visit The DailyMail.com to check out the video.