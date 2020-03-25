Buffalo landlord giving free rent during time of crisis; Challenges other landlords to do the same

It can be easy to find dark and sorrowful stories right now, which is why it’s so important that we remember that there are people out there who are doing good during this time of crisis. One such person is businessman Tim Walton, who has decided to waive all rent payments for his tenants for the month of April (and possibly beyond).

When asked why he was doing this, he stated that it’s because he can.

“Times are especially hard right now for bartenders and servers. They aren’t working or making any money,” said Walton, who is president of TMW Properties, with three rental properties, some of which are occupied by people in the restaurant and hospitality business.

Walton, who is also manager of Bottoms Up on Chippewa, is asking property owners to step up and do the right thing, if they are able.

While acknowledging some property owners have mortgages and other expenses due still, Walton, challenges other landlords who are profiting to help their tenants during these troubling times.

“I can’t profit right now, with so many people struggling,” explained Walton. “I just didn’t feel right taking their money, or making them go into debt during a crisis, while I would be getting ahead because of it. It’s everyone’s job right now to band together and help each other where they can.”

Walton is only asking rental payment relief from property owners that can swing it – something that he himself is fortunate enough to be able to do.

“Everyone has the right to collect payments, but a number of us are pocketing that money or reinvesting it to make more,” Walton candidly added. “We have to help each other out right now. There are a lot of people struggling that live paycheck to paycheck – not having a rent payment due right now could be what keeps them on their feet and a meal on their table. These aren’t lazy people. These are hardworking people that got caught in a crisis just like every one of us.”

No matter what industry or line of work you are in, there might be ways that you too can help to offset the bills incurred by your employees (or tenants). Do some brainstorming and see what you can do to help. Chances are, when this is all over, your good deed will pay off for years to come, if not for the rest of your life as you live with a good conscience.