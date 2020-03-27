Buffalo in the Clouds

When times are tough, some people look to the skies for answers, as we recently saw with this Virgin Mary sighting in the city of San Carlos. Silhouettes of the Virgin Mary, Jesus, and other religious figures have also been spotted on mundane objects such as a slice of toast. But very few of these sightings, aside from Big Foot and the Mechanical Man, occur in Buffalo.

Just the other day, Colleen Brennan and her son Ryan were paying a visit to the waterfront, when they looked up a the sky and saw a cloud in the shape of a Buffalo. Taking it as a sign that maybe there might be some good news on the horizon for the region, Colleen passed along the photo to us.

Indeed, the image that they captured does appear to form the outline of a buffalo. I asked Colleen what went through their minds when they spied the unusual formation in the skies.

“My son Ryan and I decided to enjoy the afternoon at the waterfront with our dog Milo and picked up Mighty Taco takeout for lunch along with Tim Hortons coffee; both places gave treats to our rescue dog from the SPCA, Mighty gives out bones. I noticed there were a bunch of different pasterns in the clouds and took some photos. It was a flying saucer cloud, which is what I call round lenticular clouds, then I noticed the buffalo to the left of that! My son blew it off, but it’s been a hit on Bills Mafia and other Bills groups on Facebook with at least a thousand “likes” and wonderful comments from gracious Buffalonians!”

Whenever I do see that someone has discovered one of these phenomenons, I usually like to read a little bit about the person’s background, to see how legit the sighting is, especially with Photoshop being so handy. Typically there is some sort of religious notion held by the observer, but in this case, there’s nothing of that nature, unless we consider Colleen a Buffalo zealot, which she might actually be.

Aside from being a big fan of Buffalo, Colleen also shared with us some of her other pursuits and passions – not only is she a Buffalo Jills Alumn, she’s worked in TV coverage of the NFL and NHL, operated TV cameras, and worked at Ch 2 News as an anchor/reporter (Today Show) along with WGR55, 97 Rock, Star 102.5, and WBEN Newsradio 930. Currently, her aspiration is to work at a state level of public office or administration.

It’s hard to deny that Colleen’s photo resembles a buffalo. At a time when a lot of us are looking for signs, Colleen not only managed to see one, she also managed to capture it, to share with all of us, if for no other reason than to brighten our day.