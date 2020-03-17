Buffalo City Mission switches up to a “bag meal” Platform

The Buffalo City Mission is adjusting its programming routines these days, to address COVID-19. They have temporarily ceased most of their Community Partner programming (volunteers, donation drop-offs, etc. – see below), while continuing to feed the those in need. In order to do that, the Mission has transitioned from its Community Meal Service Program to a “bag meal” platform (effective starting Wednesday, March 18).
“As we continue to monitor the developments of COVID-19, health and safety remain our top priority,” said Stuart Harper, CEO and Executive Director of the Buffalo City Mission. “Every measure we take closely follows the guidance of the CDC, as well as state and local officials. As we move forward, we are committed to taking all actions necessary to protect and best serve our clients and community.”
Following are the Community Meal Updates:
Community Meal Service Program: Transition to a “bag meal” platform
Location: Men’s Center (100 E. Tupper Street, Buffalo, NY 14203)
Clients will receive a bag meal for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Pick-up location will be at the receiving door of the Men’s Center Ellicott Street entrance. Times include:
- Breakfast: 8 to 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Dinner: 4:30 to 5 p.m.
Community Partner Changes (Effective immediately):
- All Individual and Group Volunteers: Cancelled until further notice.
- All Volunteer Orientations Weekly: Cancelled until further notice.
- All Community Drives for Donations: Cancelled until further notice.
- All Non-Monetary Community Pick Ups: Cancelled through the end of March.
- Community Referral Program: Cancelled through the end of March.
- All Non-Monetary Donation Drop-Offs: Cancelled through the end of March. This includes the Thrift Store (Depew), Men’s Center and Cornerstone Manor.
The Buffalo City Mission has established a landing page to provide updates related to its work and COVID-19, as they are available. To learn more, visit buffalocitymission.org/covid-19.
Lead image: Photo by Steve Knutson