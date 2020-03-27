BRTV: Blue Table Chocolates Moving Forward

Ben Johnson, owner of Blue Table Chocolates, opened a brick and mortar location on Brayton Street in Five Points last August. In the interest of keeping his customers and his family safe he’s closed his retail space to customer traffic and plans on running a one-person-at-a time operation.
Johnson wanted to give staff 14 days off to make sure no one had symptoms. And the team as of today is doing fine. The kitchen was sterilized two weeks ago and has remain untouched. Ben reports that no virus can live that long on any surface.
