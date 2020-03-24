Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

BR Kid’s Corner: Introducing Roselyn “Rose” Kasmire and Bobby Banana!

When it comes to publishing children’s books in Buffalo, Roselyn “Rose” Kasmire is a spitfire. For years, we’ve been covering her own adventures, as she whips up these educational works and promotes them around town. As part of her promotional endeavors, Rose makes appearances at schools throughout WNY, as well as at family friendly events.

Now, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Rose has taken her routine online. She is still dedicated to making children happy and healthy, just in a different broadcast medium.

My initial question for Rose was, “What’s it like to make the transition from public appearances to creating online episodes?

“I once did little videos for kids with story time, while making healthy snacks,” Rose told me. “I haven’t done them in a long time, but I always wanted to do a kid’s show.”

 

Now, Rose, who is also a Buffalo Public School teacher, is fulfilling her desire to produce an online children’s show, along with her friend Bobby Banana from Healthyville. To date, Rose has posted the following shows:

The author’s books are available for purchase at multiple online locations including Amazon.com. Readers can also purchase the book as well as download multiple lesson plans on her website. The books are designed for children ages 1 – 8 years of age, as are her newest videos.

