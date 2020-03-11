Bowling League at the Spare Room inside 500 Pearl

The Spare Room @ 500 Pearl is currently gearing up for an 8-week bowling league. This is a chance for you and your friends/colleagues to show what it takes to compete in string bowling with full size balls and pins. The only real difference between regular bowling and string bowling is the way the pins are set – in the latter scenario, the pins are propped back into position with the help of attached strings (nylon chords – see demonstration here). The new advanced feature is the same pin setter used at most of the newfangled boutique bowling areas in the country.
Bowlers interested in the league pay $200 per team of 6 players. The league starts on March 25, which means that it’s best to sign up sooner rather than later. Participants can also enjoy food service and full bar service, 120-inch TV screens, free Wi-Fi, and even an arcade.
Spare Room is downtown Buffalo’s only bowling center. It’s super sleek and sophisticated, and 500 Pearl boasts so many different amenities that it’s possible to enjoy an entire evening bowling, eating, gaming, and bar hopping with besties and business associates.
Spare Room Bowling League
Every Wednesday night from 6-9pm starting on Wednesday, March 25 for 8 weeks
Located inside 500 Pearl on the basement level. Main entrance is close to the Pearl Street doors. Paid parking ramp located on site
Photos courtesy Spare Room